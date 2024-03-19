Salam Mustapha threatens to shoot down NDC drones during voting in Greater Accra

Politics of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Salam Mohammed Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has issued a stern warning against the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s plan to use drones for monitoring during the upcoming elections in Greater Accra on December 7th.



Mustapha unequivocally stated that the NPP would take action to shoot down any drones deployed by the NDC, emphasizing their readiness to confront any aerial surveillance attempts.



Speaking in an interview on Hot FM, he stated, "We will shoot the drones down, get it off the sky, they should try and see we will shoot all of them down, and show them that we won't tolerate their presence."



In his address, Mustapha urged the NDC to shift its focus from investing in drones for election monitoring and instead concentrate on strengthening its coalition system.



"The NDCs need to invest in the training of their people, so they can build a strong coalition. Their primary focus should be on developing a robust coalition system, which can help them achieve their goals."



He underscored the NPP's investment in their coalition infrastructure, stating, "Our coalition system is now faster than the one we operated in 2020, and we are now able to publicize our results even earlier than the Electoral Commission (EC).



"Even before the NPP could come out with its results, the Media which is for the Ghanaians' and has invested in its own coalition system, also projected its results ahead of the EC," he added.



Mustapha's remarks underscore the escalating tensions between the NPP and the NDC ahead of the elections, with both parties intensifying their strategies for ensuring electoral success in the Greater Accra region.