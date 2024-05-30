You are here: HomeNews2024 05 30Article 1944071

Politics of Thursday, 30 May 2024

    

Source: 3news.com

Sale of SSNIT hotels: Akufo-Addo directs Employment Minister to meet organised labour

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed Employment and Labour Relations Minister Ignatius Baffour Awuah to discuss with organized Labour the proposed sale of SSNIT’s stake in four hotels to Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture.

This directive follows a meeting with Organized Labour, which, along with civil society organizations, opposes the deal with Acheampong's Rock City Hotel Limited.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused Acheampong of conflict of interest and other violations, filing a petition with CHRAJ to investigate and halt the sale.

Ablakwa also notified the police of a planned demonstration against SSNIT’s decision.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment