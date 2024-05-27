Sale of SSNIT’s stake in hotels: We have been working with Ablakwa behind the scenes – TUC

General News of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: 3news

Naa Ayele Ardayfio Sekyere, Senior Officer in Charge of Public Relations and Campaign of Trades Union Congress (TUC), has revealed that the union ehas been engaging with North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to expose the sale of SSNIT's stake in four hotels.



Since 2018, labor union representatives on SSNIT's board have opposed the sale. SSNIT management argues the sale aims to partner with a "strategic investor" to raise capital for the hotels' management and increase efficiency.



However, Naa Ayele Ardayfio Sekyere emphasizes that Organized Labor ensures actions benefit workers.



While concerns arise about labor representatives' silence on the matter, TUC maintains they won't act until certain of the consequences, as unanimous opposition to the sale has been expressed.