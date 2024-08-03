You are here: HomeNews2024 08 03Article 1966325

Sale of portions of Achimota Forest has resumed – Ablakwa reveals

The Ministry asserts its commitment to transparent and honest land administration

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa claims the sale of Achimota Forest lands has resumed, alleging the Lands Commission is complicit in state land sales.

He accuses unpatriotic elements within the Commission of siding with private developers against the state.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources denies these allegations, insisting no state lands have been sold under the current government and urging the public to dismiss Ablakwa's claims as politically motivated.

The Ministry asserts its commitment to transparent and honest land administration.

