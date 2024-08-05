Sale of portions of Achimota Forest has resumed – Ablakwa reveals

General News of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: 3news

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, has accused the Lands Commission of resuming the sale of portions of the Achimota Forest and being complicit in land transactions involving state lands.



He alleges that some Lands Commission officials are undermining the Ghana Prison Service in a land dispute with a private developer.



The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has denied these claims, stating that no state lands have been sold under the current administration and accusing Ablakwa of making politically motivated allegations.



The Ministry asserts that President Akufo-Addo remains committed to transparent land management.