Sam George accuses gov't of changing water treatment methods

Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, has leveled serious allegations against the government, claiming that it has procured a new water treatment product, One Drop, for use by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), replacing the traditional chlorine.



While One Drop has received approval from regulatory bodies in Ghana as a disinfectant, Mr. George emphasises that it is not officially recognized as a water treatment product. He raises concerns about its safety and effectiveness, highlighting its lack of sanction for use in Western countries and its limited experimentation in Africa.



In an interview on Metro TV on February 1, the outspoken MP questioned the decision, attributing its initiation to the embattled former minister, Cecilia Dapaah. He underscores the historical reliance on chlorine since its introduction by the colonial government in 1908, emphasising its global acceptance and effectiveness in water treatment.



Mr. George criticizes the abrupt transition to One Drop, particularly noting its rejection by the UK and USA despite its Norwegian origin. He questions the suitability of One Drop for Ghana, especially considering its non-utilization in Norway itself.



The MP contends that chlorine has a proven track record of effectiveness and reliability in water treatment. He expresses apprehension that the introduction of One Drop may pose risks to the health and environment of Ghanaians, given its unproven status and lack of approval from its country of origin.



With the imminent arrival of the first shipment of One Drop in about two weeks, Mr. George urges authorities to reconsider the decision. He stresses the importance of a thorough evaluation process and transparent decision-making regarding water treatment methods, underlining the critical importance of safeguarding public health and the environment.