Sam George calls for prompt action on Emile Short commission's recommendations 5 years after Ayawaso West Wuogon violence

General News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, is urging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to promptly act on the recommendations of the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry regarding the violence during the 2019 Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.



The commission's report, submitted to the President, included recommendations for criminal prosecution, but some were rejected, leading to criticism from Sam George.



In an interview with Citi News, he expressed disappointment over the lack of justice for the victims and called for accountability, suggesting that government officials should understand the pain experienced by those affected.



“It is sad that five years on, justice has not been delivered and the only conclusion I can draw is that the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo authorised, commissioned and sanctioned the criminal activities of the National Security apparatus to hurt and harm and visit mayhem on unarmed civilians,” he said.



“Let me state that the pains these Ghanaians have gone through, it is my prayer everyday that for everyone of them who perpetrated this crime including President Akufo-Addo and everyone in government who was part of this, may their children and their children feel multiples of that pain and may pain never depart from their family because it was a clear calculated attempt to destroy people,” he added.