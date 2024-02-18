Sam George criticises Akufo-Addo's reshuffle, deems it disconnected from public sentiment

Politics of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sam Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, has voiced strong criticism against President Akufo-Addo's recent reshuffle, asserting that it reflects a disconnection from the sentiments of the Ghanaian populace.



Sam George contends that the President ignored public calls for government downsizing, evident in the reshuffle's failure to address this issue.



According to him, the decision to retain and promote former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta instead of dismissing him entirely demonstrates a lack of concern for the prevailing sentiments and mood of Ghanaians.



"The president clearly does not listen to Ghanaians. He clearly does not understand what the pulse of the nation is and has lost connection with the country," he said on JoyNews' Newsfile.



"With this reshuffle, the President has not done what the Ghanaian people asked for. Ghanaians wanted Ken Ofori-Atta out of government. He has actually been promoted."



"He has been given more or less a supervisory role over the Finance Ministry because, in his roles to do negotiations, he has become the ambassador of the President on financial matters and the Finance Minister works under him."



"So Ofori-Atta has actually been promoted when we asked for him to be taken out of government. This shows a President who is completely out of sync with the country," he stated.