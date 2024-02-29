Sam George urges Akufo-Addo to sign anti-LGBTQ+ bill into law

General News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, also known as the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, has been passed by Parliament and awaits presidential assent to become law.



The bill aims to uphold proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian Family Values, by criminalizing LGBTQ+ activities and associated advocacy, promotion, and funding. Offenders will face imprisonment, with individuals involved in promotion or sponsorship facing steeper penalties.



Notably, Uganda implemented stringent anti-LGBT laws in May 2023, drawing international criticism and suspensions of funding from organizations like the World Bank. Similarly, the United Nations has condemned legislation targeting sexual minorities, warning against state-sanctioned discrimination and violence.



Sam Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, has called on the President to give his assent for the bill to become law.

"We want the President to walk his talk by appending his signature to the bill to enable it to come into force."



He stressed the importance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's endorsement to enact the legislation. Mr. Nartey George expressed gratitude to fellow MPs and singled out former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for his instrumental role in ensuring the bill's passage.



Moving forward, Mr. Nartey George pledged collaboration between members of Parliament and the media to conduct extensive public education on the bill's provisions and implications.



The overwhelming majority from both sides of the aisle have endorsed this bill, highlighting the unity among MPs during the legislative process.