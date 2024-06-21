Sam Okudzeto advocates separation of MP and Ministerial roles

Politics of Friday, 21 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Council of State member Sam Okudzeto has called for a clear distinction between the roles of Members of Parliament (MPs) and ministers of state, arguing that legislation is a full-time job.



He emphasized the need for "checks and balances" within the governance structure, stating that no minister should simultaneously serve in the Executive and the Legislature.



"How do you



Read full articlecheck something when you have one foot here and another foot there; which one is checking which? This is the problem that we have as a country," Okudzeto remarked during a stakeholders' consultation meeting on the possible review of the 1992 Constitution in Accra, according to a Graphic Online report.



According to the Hansard of Parliament, out of the 275 MPs, 60 are ministers of state, with 16 serving as Cabinet ministers. Okudzeto highlighted the intense demands of both roles, noting that being a minister is a full-time commitment. He added that the current system blurs the lines of accountability and effective governance.



"Being an MP at my time from 1969 was a part-time job but now Parliament is a full-time job and that is the more reason why they even say that if you are a lawyer and an MP and want to go to court, you must seek permission from the Speaker because you are supposed to represent the people and be present in the House," he said.



Article 78(1) of the Constitution mandates that "Ministers of State shall be appointed by the President with the prior approval of Parliament from among members of Parliament or persons qualified to be elected as Members of Parliament, except that the majority of Ministers of State shall be appointed from among members of Parliament."



Okudzeto argued that this article needs to be "straightened up" to address weaknesses in the governance structure.



"We can talk and talk, and we will not get anywhere. So, let us understand the fundamental principles since we want a constitution to govern the country. We are supposed to have set the standard for the rest of the continent. But I am afraid much of the continent are way ahead of us," he added.



Addressing the issue of local governance, Okudzeto advocated for the election of local authorities rather than their appointment. He argued that local administration should be driven by elected representatives who are accountable to their constituents.



"This question about appointment is something that some of us do not think is the right approach; people should elect their representatives.



They should be able to tell them that look, there is a pile-up of rubbish at this place and if you do not remove it, we will make sure that next time you are not elected," he said.



Okudzeto concluded by pointing out that Ghana is an outlier in the region regarding the appointment of mayors, advocating for the country to follow the example of other African nations where mayors are elected.