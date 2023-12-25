Same-Sex blessings unlikely to alter church doctrine – Ghana Catholic Church

General News of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: happyghana.com

The Catholic Church in Ghana is adamant about upholding its long-standing position on same-sex marriages, even in the aftermath of a recent Vatican publication that suggested a change in policy towards endorsing same-sex unions.



Most Reverend Joseph Kwaku Afrifah-Agyekum, the Catholic Archbishop of Koforidua, emphasized that the Church does not intend to alter its doctrine to bless the unions of same-sex couples or those in irregular relationships.



The Vatican’s statement indicated that Pope Francis had formally approved allowing priests to bless same-sex couples, asserting that people seeking a transcendent relationship with God should not be subject to an exhaustive moral analysis.



Despite this, the statement clarified that the change did not impact the Church’s position on marriage, reaffirming it as a lifelong sacrament between a man and a woman.



However, the publication has triggered confusion and uproar among several Catholic chapters worldwide, with some expressing condemnation.



Most Rev. Afrifah-Agyekum explained that while the Church does not despise homosexuals, it firmly opposes same-sex marriages.



He clarified that individuals in same-sex marriages, as well as those in irregular relationships, may receive the Church’s blessings, provided such blessings are not confused with the sacrament of marriage. Any attempt to bless same-sex unions or irregular relationships will be considered illicit and inadmissible.



“The church has never despised homosexual people or people living with same-sex people. We have always preached that we should show them love and bring our pastoral closeness to such people and help them,” he stated.



He further emphasized that the sacrament of marriage, as per the Church’s doctrine, is exclusive to a man and a woman and reiterated that this fundamental belief is unlikely to change.



“Detractors or people who are in a subtle way hoping that this thing will change, I think the church that I am in and I’m a member, I don’t think it is going to change its doctrine and its practice as far as this issue is concerned,” he added.



The Catholic Church, while acknowledging the importance of pastoral engagement with individuals in same-sex relationships, remains steadfast in upholding its traditional teachings on marriage.