Samia Yaba interacts with Jomoro constituents

Samia Yaba Nkrumah, daughter of Ghana's first president, has recently visited Elubo in the Jomoro Constituency to connect with residents and understand their needs.

She toured local cottages, praised the preservation of cultural traditions, and addressed issues such as lack of clean water and economic opportunities.

Samia pledged to work with authorities to improve access to clean water and support local businesses.

Her visit also included plans to set up a chocolate factory to add value to the area's cocoa production.

Residents appreciated her genuine interest and commitment to improving their lives.

