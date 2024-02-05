Samira Bawumia advocates for girl-child education at Ola SHS

General News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Hajia Mrs. Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady of Ghana, emphasised the pivotal role of girl-child education in the nation's progress during the celebration of the 70th anniversary and Speech and Prize-giving Day of the Ola (Girls) Senior High School (SHS) in Ho, Volta Region, on Saturday, February 3, 2024.



Mrs. Bawumia underscored that in the landscape of national development, the significance of girl-child education cannot be overstated, asserting it as the cornerstone for building resilient communities, fostering innovation, and nurturing a thriving nation.



She stated that, "Educating a girl is not merely about imparting knowledge; it is about kindling a flame of empowerment, resilience, and transformation that resonates through generations."



As the special guest of honor at the event, Mrs. Bawumia, renowned for her advocacy for women's empowerment and education in Ghana, commended the government's Free SHS program. She highlighted its transformative impact, especially for girls who historically encountered obstacles to education, including financial constraints.



Mrs. Bawumia lauded the Free SHS policy as a game-changer, noting a remarkable 11% surge in girl-child enrollment since its inception, as per available data.



In her closing remarks, Mrs. Bawumia urged the students to remain steadfast and dedicated to their aspirations, expressing optimism about their future prospects. She affirmed, "The world, indeed, is your oyster. I have faith in your abilities to forge ahead and bring pride to your families and the nation."