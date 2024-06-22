Samira Bawumia is a gift from God to Ghana – Kennedy Osei Nyarko

Politics of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: metrotvonline.com/

Kennedy Osei Nyarko, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region, has praised Samira Bawumia, wife of NPP Presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for her impactful role in the party's campaign.



Touring the country, Mrs. Bawumia has been advocating for the NPP's re-election in December.



Nyarko lauded her as a significant asset, describing her as an inspiration and a role model.



He also highlighted Dr. Bawumia’s broad appeal, especially among northern and Islamic constituencies, asserting his suitability as a successor to President Akufo-Addo.