Samira Bawumia's aide accused of wasting £17,355 state scholarship

An investigative report by The Fourth Estate has brought to light a concerning revelation regarding the allocation of scholarships during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a financial loss exceeding £17,000 to the Ghanaian state.



The expose has identified affluent individuals allegedly receiving scholarships intended for financially disadvantaged yet academically gifted Ghanaians.



Among the disclosed cases is that of Fawzy Ramadan, a relative and personal assistant to Second Lady Samira Bawumia, who was granted GBP17,355 for tuition at Brunel University in the UK to pursue an MSc in Global Supply Chain Management.



However, according to The Fourth Estate, Fawzy never commenced the course, citing a COVID-related accident as the reason for his inability to defer enrollment.



Further scrutiny revealed that neither Fawzy nor the state derived any benefit from the tuition fee paid to Brunel University on his behalf.



Subsequently, the university requested Fawzy to reimburse the accommodation expenses, despite his absence from the campus.