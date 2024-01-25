Sammi Awuku falls prey to elaborate scam involving faked death

General News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Sammi Awuku, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), has shared a harrowing experience of being ensnared in a deceptive scheme where a man falsely claimed his wife's demise to extort money for her funeral.



In an interview on Peace FM in Accra, Awuku detailed how the fraudster presented him with a fabricated obituary, purportedly that of his spouse, seeking financial assistance for the burial. Despite expressing skepticism and requesting additional proof, the Akuapem North NPP parliamentary candidate admitted to falling victim to the scam, contributing funds to what he believed was a legitimate cause.



Months later, Awuku stumbled upon the deception during a conversation with the fraudster's acquaintance. "About a month later, I met him and asked why he was no longer in black, just a short period after his wife's burial. He was with someone, and the person asked him when his wife passed, but he responded he doesn't have to tell him everything," Awuku recounted on Peace FM.



The NLA chief emphasized the need for public figures, especially those in influential positions, to exercise caution when approached for financial assistance, as they are often prime targets for such scams.