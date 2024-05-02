Sammi Awuku questions Naana Jane's political impact

Politics of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sammi Awuku, a Senior Campaign Aide of the New Patriotic Party (NPP's) 2024 flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has cast doubt on Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang's political influence, stating that she may not significantly impact Ghana's political landscape.



He affirmed his confidence in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, suggesting that Opoku-Agyemang poses no real challenge to the NPP's campaign.



During an interview on Peace FM, Awuku praised Opoku-Agyemang's academic background but questioned her political achievements, stating, "In the political space, she hasn't been extraordinary. In the political space, I'm not sure she has done anything above the roof."



Awuku reiterated the NPP's belief in Bawumia's leadership, expressing certainty that Bawumia and his Running Mate, yet to be announced, would form a strong team.



He emphasized that the NPP's Running Mate would be a "formidable" individual, indicating a strong stance against the NDC's campaign.