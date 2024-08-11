Sammy Awuku announces imminent resignation from NLA

General News of Sunday, 11 August 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

Samuel Awuku, Director General of Ghana's National Lotteries Authority (NLA), has announced plans to step down soon, although he did not specify a date.



Awuku, who is running for parliament in Akuapem North, revealed this during a media briefing on August 10, 2024.



Reflecting on his three-year tenure, he expressed confidence in the NLA's improved state and urged continued efforts against illegal lotteries, which threaten revenue.



Awuku also highlighted a 5% commission increase for the NLA, effective next week, and praised the dedication of the NLA staff and management.