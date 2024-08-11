You are here: HomeNews2024 08 11Article 1968863

General News of Sunday, 11 August 2024

    

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

Sammy Awuku announces imminent resignation from NLA

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Sammi Awuku Sammi Awuku

Samuel Awuku, Director General of Ghana's National Lotteries Authority (NLA), has announced plans to step down soon, although he did not specify a date.

Awuku, who is running for parliament in Akuapem North, revealed this during a media briefing on August 10, 2024.

Reflecting on his three-year tenure, he expressed confidence in the NLA's improved state and urged continued efforts against illegal lotteries, which threaten revenue.

Awuku also highlighted a 5% commission increase for the NLA, effective next week, and praised the dedication of the NLA staff and management.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment