Sammy Gyamfi accuses Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government of institutionalizing corruption

Politics of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has launched a scathing attack on the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government, alleging the institutionalization of corruption within Ghana's political landscape.



Gyamfi's accusations stem from the Corruption Perception Index (CPI), which he utilizes to underscore Ghana's deteriorating performance over the past seven years.



Citing data from the CPI, Gyamfi points out that Ghana attained its highest score of 48 in 2014 during John Dramani Mahama's presidency. Conversely, the country's lowest performance within the last decade occurred in 2017 under the leadership of Akufo-Addo, with a score of 40.



Gyamfi interprets this downward trajectory as indicative of a regression in the anti-corruption efforts, laying blame on the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration for allegedly condoning and perpetuating corrupt practices.



"It is glaringly clear, from Ghana’s performance under the CPI in the last seven (7) years, that the fight against corruption has been lost by the corrupt and wasteful Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government, who have institutionalized corruption and made it a thriving free for all venture," Gyamfi asserted.



He further emphasized that, in the history of Ghana, no government has purportedly facilitated, endorsed, promoted, and defended corruption to the extent of the current administration.