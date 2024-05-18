Sammy Gyamfi boosts NDC communication with motorcycles for Bono East

Politics of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has significantly enhanced its communication capabilities in Bono East with the presentation of eleven motorcycles by National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, Esq.



These motorcycles are intended to aid the hardworking Communication Officers in the region, improving their mobility and the effective dissemination of party messages.



This distribution is part of a larger initiative led by former President and NDC flag-bearer, John Dramani Mahama.



Expressing his gratitude, Gyamfi acknowledged Mahama’s unwavering support and guidance.



"Our heartfelt thanks go to our father and flag-bearer H.E. John Dramani Mahama for his continuous support," Gyamfi stated. "His dedication to empowering our Communication Officers is invaluable."



To date, Communication Officers in seven regions—Bono, Upper East, Upper West, North East, Western North, Savannah, and Bono East—have received brand-new motorbikes.



These regions have also been equipped with essential logistics such as mobile phones and laptops, further aiding the party’s communication efforts.



Gyamfi extended profound appreciation to the numerous benefactors who have consistently supported the party’s communications bureau.



"With your support and the help of God, we shall cover all 16 regions," he affirmed.



"Our goal is to provide each region with a robust pickup vehicle mounted with a powerful P.A system to ensure the effective dissemination of the party’s messages."



This strategic initiative underscores the NDC’s commitment to strengthening its communication infrastructure and ensuring that its message reaches every corner of the country as the 2024 elections approach.



Gyamfi concluded, "We are committed to achieving VICTORY come December 7, 2024."