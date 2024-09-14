You are here: HomeNews2024 09 14Article 1981199

Politics of Saturday, 14 September 2024

    

Source: TIG Post

Sammy Gyamfi donates seven pickup trucks to Regional Communication Officers

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The trucks will be distributed across seven regions The trucks will be distributed across seven regions

Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has donated seven Mitsubishi pickup trucks to the party’s Regional Communication Officers.

The donation, made on behalf of NDC presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama, aims to support the officers' efforts to advance the party’s agenda ahead of the December 7 elections.

The trucks will be distributed across seven regions, including Upper East, Northern, and Greater Accra.

Gyamfi also highlighted a previous donation of four pickups and over 140 motorcycles to aid Constituency Communication Officers nationwide.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment