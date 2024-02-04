Sammy Gyamfi fires back at Kofi Bentil's plea to give Bawumia a hearing

General News of Sunday, 4 February 2024

In a strongly worded post on Facebook, Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), expressed his opposition to Kofi Bentil's recent appeal for Ghanaians to pay heed to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's forthcoming lecture on February 7, 2024.



Mr. Bentil's plea was rejected by Mr. Gyamfi who pointed out that Bawumia had already been given a substantial opportunity to discuss economic issues in 2016 through several lectures held by the Vice President.



According to Mr. Gyamfi, Dr. Bawumia's ability to effectively articulate economic issues and employ persuasive language during that period had engendered confidence in him among Ghanaians to competently handle the management of the country's economy.



He contended that at present, with Dr. Bawumia serving as the head of the Economic Management Team, practical steps are necessary rather than additional lectures while blaming the veep for the complete ruination of the economy and stressed the importance of realistic remedies.



Mr. Gyamfi highlighted examples where Dr. Bawumia was credited for several initiatives, such as Agenda 111, the Drone delivery system, and digitalization efforts, in response to Mr. Bentil's claim that he has only been an advisor to the government.



Mr. Gyamfi challenged the logic behind Mr. Bentil's statement and questioned why President Akufo-Addo had honoured Dr. Bawumia's "stellar leadership" in the Economic Management Team during the 2018 State of the Nation Address.



The Communications Officer alleged that the current economic difficulties faced by Ghanaians can be attributed to Dr. Bawumia and urged Mr. Bentil to acknowledge this fact. He further stated that Mr. Bentil's strategy to endorse Dr. Bawumia is unlikely to succeed and called for an alternative approach.



