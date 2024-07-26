Sammy Gyamfi predicts a resounding victory for the NDC in the December polls

Politics of Friday, 26 July 2024

Source: happyghana.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will launch its campaign in the Northern Region on Saturday, July 27, 2024.



The party, led by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, plans to focus on house-to-house outreach.



Speaking on a Tamale radio station, National Communication Officer Sammy Gyamfi emphasized addressing past mistakes and securing victory in the region.



He encouraged attendance at the campaign launch to hear the party's message of hope and support their bid in the December 7 elections.



Gyamfi expressed confidence in winning around 70% of parliamentary seats and over 60% of presidential votes.