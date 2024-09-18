Sammy Gyamfi to EC: If you haven’t manipulated the register, why are you running from a forensic audit?

Politics of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

NDC’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, has given the Electoral Commission (EC) a one-week ultimatum to address their concerns over voter register irregularities or face further protests.



He criticized the EC for resisting a forensic audit, arguing that if the register is clean, there should be no issue with the audit.



The NDC's petition, submitted after nationwide demonstrations, claims significant issues such as unauthorized voter transfers and missing data could threaten the 2024 elections' credibility.



Gyamfi stressed that resolving these issues is crucial for maintaining Ghana’s democratic integrity.