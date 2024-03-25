Sammy Gyamfi warns public against fake Facebook account using his name

Politics of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has once again voiced his frustration regarding a fake Facebook account using his name.



Despite his efforts to disclaim and report the imposter page, which operates under the name “Sammy Genfi” and has amassed over 159,000 followers, it continues to mislead users.



In a statement released on March 25, 2024, Gyamfi reiterated that the page titled “SAMMY GENFI” is not associated with him in any way. He urged his supporters to unfollow the fake account, report it to Facebook, and disregard any content produced by the imposter.



One of Gyamfi’s main concerns is the deliberate misspelling of his name on the fraudulent account. While his actual name is spelled “Sammy Gyamfi,” the imposter has spelled it as “Sammy Genfi,” causing significant confusion among followers.



To help distinguish between the authentic and fake accounts, Gyamfi provided a link to his verified Facebook account, accessible at https://www.facebook.com/samuel.gyamfi.94064?mibextid=LQQJ4d.



He urged the public to remain vigilant and aware of the fake “Sammy Genfi” Facebook page and called for further action to shut it down and hold the imposter accountable.



Expressing gratitude for the ongoing support from his genuine followers, Gyamfi pledged to take all necessary legal actions to stop the imposter’s activities.