Crime & Punishment of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: Tigpost

Samuel Amankwah expressed satisfaction with the Accra Circuit Court's sentencing of Pastor Love to 48 months for vehicle theft.



The case involved Pastor Love selling Amankwah's car without consent.



Despite significant legal expenses, Amankwah expects a refund.



Pastor Love’s plea for leniency was denied due to lack of evidence.