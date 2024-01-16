Samuel Atta-Mills reacts to the demand for Prof. Atta Mills' autopsy report

General News of Tuesday, 16 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samuel Atta-Mills, Member of Parliament for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem (KEEA) and the late former President John Evans Atta-Mills' brother, has expressed his displeasure over the recent request for his brother's autopsy report. He vehemently stated that those seeking the autopsy report are not family members and have no legitimate ties with the Atta-Mills family.



In an interview with Adom FM, Atta-Mills disassociated himself from the demand, referring to the individuals making the request as impostors. He particularly singled out Koku Anyidoho, emphasizing that he is not a relative and dismissed them as individuals seeking personal gain.



“Those who went to see the President for the Late President’s autopsy are not family members. They are impostors. Koku Anyidoho is not my relative. They are cheap people looking for something to eat. They should leave us alone,” he said.



This controversy arose after Nana Enyimfua III, representing the Atta Mills' family, made a request to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the autopsy report. Accompanied by Koku Anyidoho, they sought closure and historical records regarding the unknown cause of Atta Mills' death.



The demand sparked outrage, with Cadman Mills, another brother of the Late President, asserting that the legitimate family could obtain a copy from the 37 Military Hospital where the autopsy was performed. He clarified that the autopsy report would be made available to the legitimate family.