Samuel Jinapor inaugurates Greater Accra Regional Lands Commission office

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has officially opened the new Greater Accra Regional Lands Commission office complex, emphasizing the government's commitment to providing necessary infrastructure for effective land administration.



He highlighted the critical role of land in various sectors of the economy, including agriculture, mining, and infrastructure development, stressing the need for efficient land services to support sustainable development.



Mr. Jinapor expressed concern about the negative impacts of ineffective and fraudulent land administration, underscoring the importance of empowering the Lands Commission to fulfill its constitutional mandate. He reiterated the government's dedication to equipping the Commission and ensuring it can perform its functions efficiently.



During the inauguration ceremony, attended by dignitaries such as the Deputy Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Akwasi Konadu, and the National Chairman of the Lands Commission, Alex Quaynor, Mr. Jinapor emphasized the significance of land to the livelihoods of 90% of the population, as revealed by the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC).



He stressed the need to resource the Lands Commission to address the complexities of land use in the country.



The Minister highlighted government interventions, including the construction of regional offices to decentralize land services and the implementation of the Urban Redevelopment Scheme. He mentioned the construction of housing units for the Ghana Police Service and office complexes for various agencies, all aimed at promoting efficient land administration and resource development.



Mr. Jinapor also highlighted the Commission's digitization efforts, which have enabled the migration of operations into the digital environment and the rollout of the Enterprise Land Information System (ELIS).



These initiatives have made it possible to conduct searches in the Commission's records online and have facilitated property revaluation in several metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies (MMDAs), leading to increased revenue collection.



The newly inaugurated Greater Accra Regional Lands Commission office is expected to enhance service delivery in the region. Constructed using internally generated funds (IGF), the office complex is designed to provide a conducive environment for workers and improve efficiency in land administration.



The complex will host four administrative departments of the regional Lands Commission, contributing to improved service delivery and effective land management.