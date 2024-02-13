Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa commended for 'Safe Alternative Housing Project' initiative

General News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, has accentuated the importance of truthfulness in politics, urging politicians to focus on positivity rather than negativity.



Speaking during the commissioning of the second phase of the 'Safe Alternative Housing Project' at Mepe, Togbe Tepre Hodo, who also serves as the Paramount Chief of Anfoegah Traditional Area, encouraged a more constructive and honest approach in political activities.



The 'Safe Alternative Housing Project' is an initiative led by Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, aimed at providing safe and standardized alternative accommodation for the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.



Togbe Tepre Hodo commended Mr. Ablakwa for his innovative efforts and timely intervention in supporting the displaced victims.



Expressing gratitude on behalf of the Regional House of Chiefs and the people of Volta, Togbe Hodo commended Mr. Ablakwa for his commendable initiative and called on other Members of Parliament and politicians to emulate such actions for the overall development of Ghana.



Togbe Korsi Nego, the Mankralo of Mepe, expressed disappointment in the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the government for their perceived reluctance in compensating victims of the disaster. He appealed to the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited to consider reducing bills for the affected individuals, given the hardships caused by the disaster.



Togbe Patamia Dzekley VII, Paramount Chief of Battor Traditional Area, representing the Regional House of Chiefs, extended appreciation to Mr. Ablakwa and all donors for their timely contributions.



Speeches from notable figures, including Mr. John Dramani Mahama, the flag bearer of the NDC, and the National Chief Imam, Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, emphasized the need for development in the area irrespective of political or religious affiliations.



While the 'Safe Alternative Housing Project' has benefited 600 victims out of the official 12,633 registered by NADMO, the housing project features modern amenities for comfort, including fully furnished rooms and more.