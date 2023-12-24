Sandem-Nab calls for completion of stalled projects in Builsa land

Regional News of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Source: GNA

Sandem-Nab, Nab Azagsuk Azantilow II, Paramount Chief of the Builsa Traditional Area in the Upper East Region, has called on government to complete the several uncompleted projects scattered across his traditional area.



He mentioned uncompleted administrative offices in Sandema, the Builsa North Municipal capital, broken bridges, abandoned Nursing Training College project, accommodation blocks for second cycle institutions among other structures left uncompleted.



The Paramount Chief acknowledged the development load on government but emphasised the need for such critical projects which stalled years ago to be completed to propel growth and economic activities in the area.



Nab Azantilow II made the call in his address at this year’s Feok festival celebration in Sandema on the theme: “Exploiting our natural resources for a better development”.



Feok in Buli language means abundance of food, and the festival, which is celebrated annually in December by the Chiefs and people of the area, is in memory of the victory over slave raiders led by Babatu and Samouri in the 19th century.



The festival, which attracted sons and daughters of the area from across the country and beyond, was the singular most significant event in Builsa land which gives the people of the area a true sense of identity, solidarity and offered indigenes opportunity to realign themselves with their ancestry and family relations.



The Paramount Chief, who touched on roads, said the Chuchuliga-Sandema-Weisi road construction which stalled several months ago, had been “A great source of displeasure not only to the citizens, but also to the travelling public and industrialists desiring to partner government in development.



“We are therefore appealing to government to ensure its completion to make life bearable,” Nab Azantilow, who is also President of the Builsa Traditional Council, said.



Erratic power outages in the area, which compelled residents to demonstrate in August 2023 to register their displeasure about the situation, was of concern to the Paramount Chief.



He noted that “Life is becoming burdensome for the people of the traditional area as we experience very frequent electricity outages which results in heavy losses of our electrical gadgets.”



He reiterated several appeals to the government as a matter of urgency, to establish electricity sub-station in the traditional area to provide reliable, stable, and efficient energy for the growing domestic and industrial needs of residents.



He further requested the government to establish a branch of GCB Bank to augment the Builsa Community Bank, which is the only Bank in the area, “We are also requesting government for the establishment of a branch of GCB Bank in Sandema,” he added.



Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Regional Minister, congratulated the Builsa Traditional Council and its President for a successful Feok festival celebration, and used the occasion to call on Chiefs in the Region to develop succession plans to their skins to ensure peace in their respective traditional areas.



Madam Vida Akantagriwen Anaab, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, said the Feok festival had over the years been a major uniting and rallying point of development for the people of Buluk, and commended the Paramount Chief and the Traditional Council for the show of leadership.



She said the Akufo-Addo- Bawumia-led-government was blessing to the people of the Builsa land as it experienced “massive progress” across sectors in both the Builsa North and South Districts.



She said the two Districts had benefitted from the US$150 million, World Bank credit facility for the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project in 48 Districts across the Upper East, Northern, Upper West, North East, Oti and Savannah Regions.



Madam Anaab said SOCO projects including the construction of Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, school blocks, market stores among other structures across the two Districts were ongoing.



The MCE, who is Chairperson of the Municipal Security Council, said the Municipality continued to enjoy peace.



“The peace and security we are enjoying is as a result of our collective and collaborative efforts, and I entreat all to continue to support in whatever way to promote peace and tranquility in all our communities at all times,” she said.