Sanitation & Literacy Ghana donates modern library and ICT centre to Afari Community

Regional News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sanitation & Literacy Ghana (SALG), a non-governmental organization, has constructed and handed over a modern library and ICT center to the Afari community in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality in the Ashanti Region.



The well-stocked library was named after the former chief of Afari, Oheneba Acheampong Akwasi II, in memory of the co-founder of the NGO, which focuses on education and sanitation.



The ICT lab, according to Graphic Online, is equipped with a WIFI connection and laptops to aid in research activities for the pupils.



Speaking at the inauguration, the co-founder of SALG, Rosemond Sarpong Owens, stated that the objective of the gesture was to improve literacy and the pupils’ performance in their external examinations.



SALG had identified the lack of accessible libraries as a major hurdle, particularly in rural areas, where students went through their educational journey without ever setting foot in a library.



Owens highlighted SALG’s commitment to changing this narrative by establishing libraries and providing easy access to a variety of books in public schools and communities.



Over the years, SALG has distributed over 10 forty-foot containers of books to schools, libraries, orphanages, and various institutions across Ghana to address the literacy crisis in the country.



The Ashanti Regional Librarian, Ofosu Frimpong, expressed gratitude to SALG for building and stocking the library for the community. He emphasized that the government alone could not meet the needs of every community and encouraged other philanthropists to emulate SALG’s gesture.



He highlighted the importance of community libraries in connecting Ghanaians to knowledge resources and noted the inadequacy of community libraries in the Ashanti Region.



Frimpong stated, “This is going to be the 20th library which we manage. The government alone cannot set up libraries, that is why we normally fall on individuals and philanthropists to assist us.”



The donation of the modern library and ICT center by SALG is expected to greatly benefit the Afari community and improve educational outcomes for its residents