Sanitation Ministry emphasizes partnerships for safe water delivery

General News of Friday, 22 March 2024

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has reaffirmed its commitment to leveraging public-private partnerships to deliver safe, reliable, and affordable water to all citizens.



Deputy Minister Amidu Issahaku Chinnia, according to a Graphic Online report, highlighted the challenges faced in achieving the water for all agenda, including fiscal constraints and the need for a robust institution to coordinate the various service providers and delivery models in the sector.



He made these remarks at the 2024 national water summit, themed "Safe Water: The Power of Enterprises," organized by Safe Water Network, an international NGO and a key player in Ghana's water sector.



Mr. Chinnia emphasized that access to safe water is a basic human right, particularly in rural and peri-urban areas. The government is undertaking numerous rural and urban water projects across regions to address this priority, recognizing the importance of infrastructure, policy, and regulatory environments.



He also highlighted the challenges of managing water resources to meet the growing population's needs, both now and in the future.



The Deputy Minister praised Safe Water Network for its partnership, which has led to valuable insights and innovations in providing safe water services.



Through cost-effective stations, training, and ongoing support, Safe Water Network has helped local operators deliver safe, reliable, and affordable water.



They have introduced innovations such as mobile money, solar power, and water ATMs, as well as direct-piped connections for households, schools, clinics, and businesses.



Mr. Chinnia commended Safe Water Network for its investment in extending water services in peri-urban areas and small towns, as well as its advocacy for improved and sustainable water services in Ghana.



He acknowledged the Safe Water Alliance, which coordinates activities among safe water enterprise implementers and facilitates interaction with the government and other key players in the sector.



The Country Director of Safe Water Network, Mr. Nimako, stressed the importance of exploring innovative solutions to deliver improved and sustainable water services, especially in rural and peri-urban areas.



He emphasized the need for urgent investment in scaling up safe water enterprises to complement the government's efforts in achieving equitable and clean access to water by 2030, in line with Sustainable Development Goal 6.



Safe Water Network's efforts have already benefited over two million people across all 16 regions in Ghana, showcasing the potential of small water enterprises to enhance water accessibility and sustainability.