Sarah Adwoa Safo celebrates daughter’s speech and admission to Kent school

General News of Sunday, 19 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Daniella Safo-Agyapong, the daughter of Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong MP For Assin Central, recently celebrated her grandfather, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, during a Speech Day event at Applewild School.



In a video shared by her mother, Daniella delivered a three-minute speech expressing her love for cars, which was inspired by the summers she spent at her grandfather’s manufacturing hub in Ghana. She explained how the car assembly process taught her valuable lessons in cooperation and leadership.



Sarah Adwoa Safo expressed her pride in her daughter’s achievements and announced Daniella’s admission to Kent School in a heartfelt Facebook post.



Apostle Kwadwo Safo, the leader of the Kristo Asafo mission, is renowned for his emphasis on self-reliance, hard work, and talent development within Africa.



In her Facebook post, Sarah Adwoa Safo wrote, “Congratulations Daniella Safo-Agyapong on your admission to Kent School. Mum is so, so proud of your exploits.”





