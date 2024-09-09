Savannah NDC warns NPP over campaign posters on DRIP

Politics of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

On September 9, 2024, the NDC in the Savannah Region demanded that the NPP remove its posters from District Road Improvement Project (DRIP) equipment, threatening to brand the equipment with their own party colours if their demand is ignored.



NDC's Regional Communications Director, Mr. R.A. Jalil, criticized the NPP for using the equipment for campaign purposes and called for law enforcement to ensure fair access.



In response, NPP's Regional Secretary, Mr. Mohammed Issah, dismissed the NDC’s claims as hypocritical and warned of serious consequences if the NDC follows through with their threat.