Savannah Region: Elderly brother allegedly shoots younger brother while hunting in Dakurpe

Regional News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

A tragic incident unfolded in Dakurpe, a farming community in the Bole district of the Savannah Region, as an elderly brother named Kwasi accidentally shot his 17-year-old younger brother, Yaw, while hunting for bush meat.



Kwasi, intending to shoot a bird on his farm, inadvertently hit Yaw, causing gunshot wounds to his stomach.



Aba-irasug, the father of both the victim and the suspect, recounted the unfortunate event to Adom News, revealing that Yaw was quickly rushed to the Bole district government hospital for medical attention.



The family also filed a complaint with the Bole police regarding the incident.



As a result of the incident, the suspect, Kwasi, has been remanded into police custody pending further investigation.



Meanwhile, Yaw is currently receiving treatment at the Bole district government hospital for the gunshot wounds inflicted by his brother.