Savannah Region: Residents demonstrate over serial killings in Bole

Regional News of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Residents in Bole District have protested recent killings, demanding justice and action from authorities.



They marched in red attire with placards reading "Stop Bole Killings Now" and "Our Lives Matter."



The protest follows the killing of a watchman at Bole Girl's Model Junior High School and two others in a month, with no arrests made.



The "Concerned Citizens of Bole" group presented a petition to the Minister of Interior, seeking swift action to restore peace and bring perpetrators to justice.