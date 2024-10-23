Savelugu NPP PC donates motorbikes and cash to security agencies to support election duties

Politics of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Source: 3news

Hajia Fatahiya Abdul Aziz, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Savelugu, donated motorbikes and funds to local security services to aid in maintaining law and order before the 2024 general elections.



The Savelugu Police received five motorbikes and cash for fuel, while the Ghana National Fire Service received three motorbikes.



During the ceremony, Hajia Fatahiya, a former policewoman, emphasized her commitment to supporting these institutions.



Additionally, she commissioned a modern community center and initiated plans for an astroturf to promote youth development and community engagement in Savelugu. Local officials praised her contributions.