School feeding programs unsustainable; Focus on agriculture-based self-reliance- Yankah

General News of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Source: 3news

Kojo Yankah, founder of the Pan African Heritage Museum, has criticized the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) as unsustainable.



He argues that the increasing number of children and the program's reliance on government budgets and foreign aid threaten its viability.



Yankah also contends that the program fosters dependency and is overly influenced by political changes.



He suggests a shift towards self-reliance and agricultural-based solutions to address food security and educational needs, rather than relying on external support and government funding.