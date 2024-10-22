School of East legon accident victim closed down indefinitely

General News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: GH Page

The school of the two victims in the tragic East Legon accident, Maame Dwomoh Boateng and Justine Agbenu, has been closed indefinitely, according to media personality Vida Adwutwumwaa.



The devastating incident deeply affected not only the families and friends of the victims but also their school community.



Vida mentioned that the school authorities made the decision to allow students and staff time to heal from the emotional shock.



She described the event as traumatic, with students haunted by memories of their classmates trapped in the burning vehicle.