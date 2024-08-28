You are here: HomeNews2024 08 28Article 1974539

General News of Wednesday, 28 August 2024

    

Source: classfmonline.com

School placement process for recent BECE candidates begins today

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The process will continue until September 4, 2024 The process will continue until September 4, 2024

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has launched the school placement process for BECE candidates starting today, August 28, 2024.

The process will continue until September 4, 2024.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to be actively involved in selecting schools to ensure a smooth placement.

Candidates will have the chance to confirm their school choices via a short code before final placements are made. GES officials will oversee the process nationwide to ensure it runs smoothly.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment