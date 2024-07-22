You are here: HomeNews2024 07 22Article 1962263

Source: GNA

Schooling under makeshift structure worrying, Nafeba residents complain

Students are currently learning in makeshift structures that are poorly equipped Students are currently learning in makeshift structures that are poorly equipped

Residents of Nafeba in the Krachi Nchumuru District, Oti Region, are concerned about their children’s education due to inadequate classroom facilities.

Students are currently learning in makeshift structures that are poorly equipped and vulnerable to weather conditions and distractions.

This lack of proper infrastructure is significantly hindering access to quality education in the area, highlighting a broader issue of educational challenges due to insufficient resources.

