Schooling under makeshift structure worrying, Nafeba residents complain

Regional News of Monday, 22 July 2024

Source: GNA

Residents of Nafeba in the Krachi Nchumuru District, Oti Region, are concerned about their children’s education due to inadequate classroom facilities.



Students are currently learning in makeshift structures that are poorly equipped and vulnerable to weather conditions and distractions.



This lack of proper infrastructure is significantly hindering access to quality education in the area, highlighting a broader issue of educational challenges due to insufficient resources.