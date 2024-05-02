Scientists develop drought-resistant cashew variety amid climate change

General News of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Researchers in Ghana have successfully developed a hybrid cashew variety capable of withstanding drought conditions while maintaining high yields, crucial in the face of climate change challenges.



The new hybrid variety has been tested in Guinea Savannah areas, known for their high temperatures, ensuring the plant's resilience even under extreme weather conditions, Graphic Online reports.



Field days and extension programs are being conducted in these areas to introduce the new variety to farmers.



To ensure widespread access, scion banks have been established in various farming regions, including Bole in the Savannah Region, Tumu in the Upper West, and Nkoransa, Kintampo, and Wenchi in the Bono Region.



Other banks are located in Kpando in the Volta Region and Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region.



Dr. Paul K. Adu-Gyamfi, a Cashew Research Scientist with the Cocoa Research Institute, emphasized the impact of climate change on cashew farming, noting that temperatures had reached harmful levels, affecting fruiting. He highlighted the need for varieties that could complete their yield cycle before the onset of drought.



Regarding pest control, Dr. Adu-Gyamfi mentioned the shift towards non-chemical methods due to health concerns and market demands.



Research is focused on using biological organisms already present in the environment for pest control, reducing reliance on chemical insecticides.



The recent Consultative International Cashew Council (CICC) conference in Accra, attended by cashew-producing member countries, produced several research findings addressing challenges in the cashew sector.



Dr. Adu-Gyamfi expressed optimism about Ghana's cashew potential, noting that while Ivory Coast leads in output, Ghana has varieties that yield more per area.



He clarified that the new cashew varieties are not genetically modified (GMO) and that the country has not yet ventured into GMO cashew development.



The breeding programs currently in use are sufficient to address current challenges without resorting to GMO techniques, ensuring that the materials provided to farmers are GMO-free.