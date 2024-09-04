Second hand vehicles have shown quality and experience than brand new ones – Mahama replies Bawumia

Politics of Wednesday, 4 September 2024
Source: 3news
John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the NDC, has responded to NPP’s Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s remark calling him a "second-hand vehicle."
Mahama embraced the comparison, stating that second-hand vehicles often prove to be more durable and reliable than new ones.
He highlighted his extensive experience and accomplishments as a former President, contrasting this with Bawumia’s claims of offering a “brand-new tear rubber President” and emphasizing that his track record speaks for itself.
This exchange underscores the ongoing debate between the two candidates ahead of the upcoming elections.