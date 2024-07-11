Secretariat succumbs to pressure; pays arrears of NSS personnel

General News of Thursday, 11 July 2024

Source: GBC Ghana Online

The Forum for Accountability, led by Klenam Tamakloe, has pressured the National Service Secretariat to address unpaid allowances for 2023–2024 National Service Personnel (NSP).



Tamakloe threatened a strike at a May 12, 2024 press conference, spotlighting the NSPs' financial struggles.



The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) president disputed the strike's legitimacy, leading to a public confrontation.



Amid mounting pressure, the secretariat promptly paid April and May arrears, temporarily averting the strike.



This incident raised significant concerns about the secretariat's governance and financial management.