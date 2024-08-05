Security agencies demystify misconception, launch joint patrols in Bawku

Regional News of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: GNA

Security agencies in the Upper East Region have dispelled public misconceptions that they fight among themselves and do not collaborate.



Recent criticisms arose from misunderstandings between personnel in the area, but agencies like the Ghana Police Service, Military, Prisons Service, Immigration Service, National Intelligence Bureau, and Customs affirm their strong working relationship.



To demonstrate unity, they launched "Joint Inter-security Agency Patrols" in Bawku, aiming to enhance security and combat crime collectively.



Leaders emphasized the importance of synergy and collaboration in maintaining law and order, debunking narratives of internal conflicts.



The initiative showcases their commitment to cooperation and public safety.