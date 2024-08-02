Security expert challenges EC on accepting election results amid rigging concerns

Politics of Friday, 2 August 2024

Source: onuaonline.com

Col. Festus Boahen Aboagye (Rtd.) has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) not to pressure political parties into accepting election results if there is evidence of rigging.



Speaking on TV3's Ghana Tonight, Aboagye criticized the current electoral process in Ghana, labeling it as lacking fairness, transparency, and freedom.



He questioned the validity of accepting results under these conditions, emphasizing that true national peace and stability should not come at the cost of accepting potentially fraudulent outcomes.



His remarks come amid calls for the EC to ensure a fair electoral process.