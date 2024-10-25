You are here: HomeNews2024 10 25Article 1998422

General News of Friday, 25 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Security expert rebuts report claiming Northern Ghana supports Sahel militants

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Bombande credited the National Security’s “See Something, Say Something” campaign Bombande credited the National Security’s “See Something, Say Something” campaign

Emmanuel Bombande, a renowned conflict resolution and peacebuilding expert, has condemned a recent Reuters article alleging that northern Ghana serves as a logistical and medical hub for Sahel militants involved in Burkina Faso's conflict.

Bombande criticized the report as “completely sensational and over-exaggerated,” raising concerns over the implications of such portrayals on Ghana's international image.

The report, published

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment