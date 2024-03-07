You are here: HomeNews2024 03 07Article 1921361

Security heightened in North East Region after Togolese border attack

More than 200 residents from border communities in the North East region seek refuge amid a suspected attack in Nagudi, Togo.

Residents from Tantra 2, Tambeng, and Jangbande have evacuated their homes, fleeing to neighboring towns like Yunyoo, Bunkpurugu, and Wanchiki for safety.

Armed assailants, numbering about ten and riding motorcycles, reportedly targeted a Togolese community, leading to the displacement of residents and resulting in two casualties.

Bunkpurugu's District Chief Executive, Joseph Luknan, confirms the incident, stating that heightened security measures are in place to identify the perpetrators.

Security forces at the Togo border are on high alert, unable to determine whether the suspects are jihadists or common criminals.

