Security personnel pray for Ghana in Mecca

General News of Thursday, 4 July 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Service personnel from Ghana's security agencies, including the Armed Forces and Police, have participated in the recent Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.



Rear Admiral Muniru Tahiru (Rtd) emphasized their role in maintaining Ghana's peace and called for Allah's support.



He highlighted education, particularly STEM fields, and advocated for Muslim representation in education. Islamic scholars supported Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential aspirations.



The event focused on prayers for national peace, with clerics stressing the importance of security personnel's safety during national assignments.



The program underscored unity and support for Bawumia's leadership bid.