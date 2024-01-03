'See the annoying sense of entitlement' – Prof Mensah slams Adutwum for saying NPP deserves another term

Politics of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Prof Kobby Mensah, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), has taken a swipe at the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, over the former’s assertion that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) deserves to be retained in power by Ghanaians.



Dr Osei Adutwum, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe Constituency, is reported to have stated that the ruling NPP deserves to be retained in power because of the good works of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



The minister, who made these remarks while speaking to journalists at the Osei Adutwum Senior High School in Bosomtwe after presenting cash and other items to widows, went on to list the successes of the Akufo-Addo government which he indicated are reasons enough for Ghanaians to vote for the new leader of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



“My word to voters is that there is no constitutional provision that says you can’t do beyond eight. Our government has done well, come to education, we have free secondary education, free TVET, now the transformation of public schools and if you look at our track record in health, in industry, in every sector, we deserve another term.



“So, what we are saying is that Ghanaians should vote for NPP under the leadership of the now-flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. So, it is our hope that voters will look at what we have done and based on that, make a decision to keep NPP in power for the next 4 to 8 years and beyond,” he is quoted to have said by citinewsroom.com.



Reacting to this in a post shared on X, on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, Prof Kobby Mensah appeared shocked by the minister’s statements.



He accused Dr Adutwum of thinking that his party, the NPP, is entitled to lead the country.



“You are not serious! See the annoying sense of entitlement… you won’t even plead…,” the academic wrote.



You are not serious! See the annoying sense of entitlement ????‍♂️ you won’t even plead ???? https://t.co/2ZXcEyh8xY — Prof. Kobby Mensah (@thePOE_T) January 3, 2024

